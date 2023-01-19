FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 726 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $187.67 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $256.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.42 and its 200-day moving average is $188.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.