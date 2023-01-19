Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,103 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 521.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,053 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,045,000.

Global X China Consumer ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

CHIQ opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.79. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $26.68.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

