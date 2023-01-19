Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $112,000 Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,890.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.75.

CAR opened at $192.49 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.92.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total transaction of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,322 shares of company stock worth $12,782,429. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

