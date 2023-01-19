State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

