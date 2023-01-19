Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $115,000 Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,020 shares of company stock valued at $265,492. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 1.9 %

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

