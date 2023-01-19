Gries Financial LLC Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,916,000. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.76 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,886 shares of company stock valued at $48,550,549. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

