Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,916,000. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 80,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $443.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.39.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,886 shares of company stock worth $48,550,549. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.