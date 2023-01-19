State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 48,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

