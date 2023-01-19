State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 226,636 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 226,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CommScope by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMM stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

