State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 896 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTS. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $154.55 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Stories

