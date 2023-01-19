State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,243,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,354,000 after purchasing an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,033,000 after buying an additional 2,154,105 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,230,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,653,000 after purchasing an additional 182,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,109,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 986,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Plains GP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Plains GP Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

