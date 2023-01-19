State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Avista by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avista by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AVA. KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Avista Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $359.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.88%.

About Avista

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

