47,883 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.29% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 50.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD opened at $54.01 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $897.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. American Woodmark had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

