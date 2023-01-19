State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.08 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,910,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Barnes Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Barnes Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 5,055.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $196,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

In other news, Director Elijah Kent Barnes bought 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $126,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elijah Kent Barnes acquired 3,330 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $126,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $120,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,449.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,235. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barnes Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE B opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on B. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.