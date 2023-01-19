State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

