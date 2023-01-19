State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Schrödinger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 577,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 44,982 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 449.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,409,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,292 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 125,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 548.9% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 301,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 255,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 27.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,042,000 after purchasing an additional 811,535 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other Schrödinger news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.89. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 89.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

