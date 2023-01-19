Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.22% of Employers worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Employers by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 319,856 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,723,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 126.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 134,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 112,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,132,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,497,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.25. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. Employers had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

