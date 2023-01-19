State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after acquiring an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 22.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after acquiring an additional 240,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

