State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $32.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

