State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.12 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 86,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 137.68% and a negative net margin of 123.82%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading

