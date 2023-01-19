Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 18,515 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,515 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $169.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.30 and its 200-day moving average is $171.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $443.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,886 shares of company stock worth $48,550,549 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

