State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,443 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $161.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $349.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.29 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.