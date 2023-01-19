State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 12,946 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 282,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.76. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

