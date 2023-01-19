State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 15,207 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of SL Green Realty worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 27.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

