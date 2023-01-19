Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 88.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 5,675.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 32.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Forward Air stock opened at $100.54 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.69.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

