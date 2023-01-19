Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stake Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.7% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,099,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,681,000 after buying an additional 556,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,315 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $111.05 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $112.07. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

