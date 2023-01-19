New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 946 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BLMN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

