New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,467 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of OII opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $559.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

