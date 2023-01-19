New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of PROG worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PROG by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PROG by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 183,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRG opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $625.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

