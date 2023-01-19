New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,360 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,360 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,391 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Recommended Stories

