New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 676 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,402 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,201,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,925,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,552,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after buying an additional 159,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In related news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at $146,173.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBTB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $42.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.