State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 106,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 28,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $804.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $57.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

