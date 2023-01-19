New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in SiTime by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 254,472 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in SiTime by 50.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 19.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiTime Trading Up 1.2 %

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $38,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,741.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $38,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,741.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,104.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,242 shares of company stock worth $2,155,137. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $110.29 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $270.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. Analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.