S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 3.3 %

STBA opened at $32.70 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $98.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.