State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of WD-40 worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Trading Down 2.9 %

WDFC opened at $169.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of -0.18. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $237.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.89.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 632 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,924.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

