State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,013 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,165,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,684,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,436,000 after buying an additional 83,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after buying an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HTLD opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,450.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 7,475 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,525.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,525.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $32,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,450.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,356 shares of company stock worth $198,633. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

