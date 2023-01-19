New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.46 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Macerich worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

MAC opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -174.36%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

