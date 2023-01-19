New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,400 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Green Plains worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 290,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,742,000 after acquiring an additional 88,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 330,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Green Plains by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76,362 shares during the period.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $954.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Insider Activity at Green Plains

In other news, CFO James E. Stark acquired 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,065.95. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.