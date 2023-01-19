83,455 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of AdaptHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyKnight Capital L.P. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,906,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,666,000 after acquiring an additional 760,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 33.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 34.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after acquiring an additional 876,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,651,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,085,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,889,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,651,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,085,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,889,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,670 shares of company stock worth $20,826,854 over the last 90 days. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

AHCO opened at $21.49 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.