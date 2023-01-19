Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 131 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $85.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $101.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

