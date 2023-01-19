Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,932 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Xencor worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XNCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after acquiring an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 405,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 185,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.22. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen started coverage on Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

