WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,040 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 52.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,975,000 after acquiring an additional 706,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 350.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after acquiring an additional 695,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,000.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,000.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,638 shares of company stock valued at $927,562. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.