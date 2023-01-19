Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Assured Guaranty worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth about $164,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 26.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.5 %

AGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of AGO opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Stories

