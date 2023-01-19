New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 13,500 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Avid Bioservices worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,749 shares of company stock valued at $396,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

