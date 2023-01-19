New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 717 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8,264.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 32.3% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $657,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 1.4 %

VSTO stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $781.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Further Reading

