e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,076 shares of company stock worth $10,089,572. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

