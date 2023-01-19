New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.75.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,715.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,715.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $63,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $442,122.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,016 shares of company stock worth $2,122,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

