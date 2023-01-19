New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ScanSource by 7.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 53.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 334,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 116,457 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter worth $294,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource Price Performance

Shares of SCSC opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $943.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.05 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SCSC. StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

ScanSource Profile

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.