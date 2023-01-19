New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 18,470 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $13,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 507.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 101.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 629,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 373,261 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $167.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.99 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 90.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

