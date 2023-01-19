State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,839,000 after buying an additional 252,378 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 91,259 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 145,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,497,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

